Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €154.00 ($173.03) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

EPA SU traded up €1.76 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €161.64 ($181.62). 917,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a one year high of €76.34 ($85.78). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.73.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

