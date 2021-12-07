Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €165.00 ($185.39) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €1.76 ($1.98) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €161.64 ($181.62). The stock had a trading volume of 917,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($85.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €149.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.73.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

