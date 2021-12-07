Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.63

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 378338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

