Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Schneider National worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

