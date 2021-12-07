Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $47.14

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $50.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 126,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 96,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

