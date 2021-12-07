Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Trimmed by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07.

