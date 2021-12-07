Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

