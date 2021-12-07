Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

