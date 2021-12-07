Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

