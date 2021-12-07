Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price Down 1%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $84.98. Approximately 768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 354,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.86.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
