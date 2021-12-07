Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price Down 1%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $84.98. Approximately 768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 354,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.