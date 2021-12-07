Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $12.36

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $13.25. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 8,982 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 133,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

