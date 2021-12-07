Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.38

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.38 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 55.25 ($0.73). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.77), with a volume of 128,235 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.52 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

