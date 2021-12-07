Scotiabank Raises Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$2.00

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Shares of TV traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$1.63.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

