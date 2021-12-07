ScPrime Achieves Market Cap of $27.09 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $27.09 million and $51,525.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,203,281 coins and its circulating supply is 39,519,670 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

