ScPrime Price Reaches $0.69 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $27.09 million and $51,525.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,203,281 coins and its circulating supply is 39,519,670 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.