Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.72

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $14.00. Séché Environnement shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 900 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Séché Environnement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECVY)

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and local authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

