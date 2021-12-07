Secret Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00009588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $724.73 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00273034 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010347 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

