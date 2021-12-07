Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.49

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.49 and traded as low as $32.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter.

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.