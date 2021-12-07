Seedify.fund Price Hits $15.17 on Major Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $15.17 or 0.00029364 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $325.65 million and $9.88 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.73 or 0.08418072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.99 or 1.00283793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,463,141 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

