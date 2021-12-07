Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 12.8% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price traded up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 6,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -17.88.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,000 in the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Seer by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seer by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 115,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seer by 13,142.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Seer by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

