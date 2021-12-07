Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTTR stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.