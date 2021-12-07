Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Select Medical worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Select Medical by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.