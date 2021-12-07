Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $68.71 million and $26.20 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

