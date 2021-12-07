Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.34

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded Semperit Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $320.32 million during the quarter.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.