Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0166

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $98.77 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,543,196,859 coins and its circulating supply is 5,943,274,451 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

