Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $98.77 million and $3.79 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,543,196,859 coins and its circulating supply is 5,943,274,451 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

