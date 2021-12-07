Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.47 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and $1.11 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00210802 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

