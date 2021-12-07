Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 59,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,054% from the average daily volume of 5,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Serco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

