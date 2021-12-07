ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,432,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $616.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 565.63, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $602.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.