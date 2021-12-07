SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report $137.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.02 million. SFL reported sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $499.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth $99,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.90. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

