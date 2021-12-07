Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.2873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.