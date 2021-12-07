Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $5.17

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.54. Sharecare shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 5,759 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

