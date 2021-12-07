Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $5.17

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.54. Sharecare shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 5,759 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30.
Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
