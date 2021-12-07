Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

SJR stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

