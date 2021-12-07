Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Down 1.8%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.80. 899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 232,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
