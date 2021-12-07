Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Down 1.8%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.80. 899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 232,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

