Sherri Baker Buys 2,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Sherri Baker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $12,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,007. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth $107,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

