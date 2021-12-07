SHIELD Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $155,211.82 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,427.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.18 or 0.08567190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00321034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.78 or 0.00931604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078348 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00419309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00315983 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.