Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shift Technologies by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 390,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 472,227 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

