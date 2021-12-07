Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Shinsei Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

