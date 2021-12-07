ShipChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $931.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $847,102.65 and $931.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00040426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00210734 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

