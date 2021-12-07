Shopping (SPI) Hits Market Cap of $25.29 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $28.09 or 0.00055211 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $25.29 million and $689,639.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.36 or 0.08390892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,846.61 or 0.99956096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00077267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,556 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

