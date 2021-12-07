Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.95. The stock has a market cap of £140.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

