Showcase One Day Volume Reaches $74,428.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $274,851.97 and approximately $74,428.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00057746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.06 or 0.08528241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00062455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,760.31 or 1.00531746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.