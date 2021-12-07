ShowHand Price Up 38.8% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $79,913.71 and $665.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00040426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00210734 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

