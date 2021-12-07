SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $3.63 million and $44,130.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00224448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,182,861 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

