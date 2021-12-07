Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $2,359,961.19 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

NYSE SSTK traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.79. 271,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,766. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

