SIBCoin (SIB) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $449,444.34 and $8,708.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,013.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.12 or 0.08448936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00317668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.28 or 0.00941478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00077387 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.00397655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00308289 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,570,564 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

