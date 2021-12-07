SifChain Price Hits $0.16 (erowan)

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. SifChain has a total market cap of $65.95 million and approximately $380,084.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SifChain has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One SifChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00210856 BTC.

About SifChain

SifChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,225,724,397 coins and its circulating supply is 420,557,600 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

