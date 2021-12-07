Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $190,690.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.36. 305,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,919. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.45 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day moving average is $157.05.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

