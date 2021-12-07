Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $105.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 931.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 74,427 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.