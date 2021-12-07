Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $33,830.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042002 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

